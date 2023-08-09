Lee Mason set for PGMOL return as referees’ coach after VAR blunder last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lee Mason set for PGMOL return as referees’ coach after VAR blunder last season

By Press Association
Lee Mason is returning to PGMOL (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Lee Mason is returning to PGMOL (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Lee Mason will return as a referees’ coach this season, the PA news agency understands.

Mason left his role as a video assistant referee at Professional Game Match Officials Limited in February by mutual consent.

He had been involved in controversy earlier that month when he failed to spot an offside in the build-up to a Brentford equaliser against Arsenal.

However, as Mail Sport first reported, he has now returned, with the PGMOL keen to draw on his experience of officiating in over 500 matches after he progressed to the Football League in 1998.

Andre Marriner, who retired as a referee at the end of last season, is now working as an insights coach with PGMOL
Andre Marriner, who retired as a referee at the end of last season, is now working as an insights coach with PGMOL (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mason is understood to be one of a number of referee coaches who have joined the ranks. He will specifically work with officials at League One and Two level, and will not be involved in VAR work.

The recruitment of Mason and others is part of a drive by PGMOL to grow its workforce and enhance expertise as part of the wider support available to its officials.

Coaching is a key focus, with a number of appointments made within that structure over the summer including football insights coaches, including former player Chris Kiwomya and ex-referee Andre Marriner.

Managers, including Mark Warburton and Karl Robinson, have also delivered sessions to referees.