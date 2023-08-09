Anthony Joshua did not want to let people down in accepting opponent change

Anthony Joshua admitted a sense of responsibility to not let people down was a driving factor behind him accepting a last-minute opponent change for Saturday’s fight at the O2 Arena in London.

Joshua went head-to-head with Robert Helenius for the first time at Wednesday’s press conference in the capital after 24 hours earlier the 6ft 9 heavyweight had been confirmed as Dillian Whyte’s replacement for this weekend.

Chapter two of the Joshua versus Whyte rivalry had to be scrapped after the latter saw a doping test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) detect “adverse analytical findings”, which has left Whyte in a battle to prove to clear his name.

Joshua discovered news of Whyte’s failed test on Saturday morning but was eager to keep the show on the road and will now face an opponent who fought in Finland last weekend.

“Yes so I also looked at the undercard as well and I know how much it means for them to compete,” the former two-time world heavyweight champion said.

“I know how hard you (Matchroom) guys work and not only you (Eddie Hearn), all your backroom staff. I didn’t want to let anyone down, my coach, DAZN, so it is kind of like a responsibility.

“Late replacements are not ideal but it is the third time it has happened. We had it with Kubrat Pulev and (Carlos) Takam, Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr so this is what happens.

“A long career will present these type of obstacles and I just have to get used to them. Yeah, this is another rock on my shoe towards the top of the mountain.

Anthony Joshua has become accustomed to opponent changes (Nick Potts/PA)

“Helenius fought on Saturday, he is doing the right thing. As a fighter, you have to stay busy, you have to stay active and keep expressing your skill because that is the only way to improve.

“Obviously I haven’t been fighting, I fought at the start of April (against Jermaine Franklin) but I spent a lot of time in the ring. In Dallas we do a lot of ring work and that’s the closest thing to a fight. It is not just hitting the bags, shadow boxing, we do a lot of combat training so I am physically ready.”

Meanwhile, Helenius (32-4, 21KOs) insists he is not merely in the UK for a pay-day despite being in action on Saturday, where he recorded a third-round win over Mika Mielonen in a Castle in Finland.

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius will meet on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

The veteran will step into the ring for the 37th time and after sharing the canvas with Deontay Wilder last October, where he suffered a vicious knock-out loss inside three minutes, he is excited to go toe-to-toe with old sparring partner Joshua (25-3, 22KOs).

Stockholm-born Helenius added: “I am ready to fight. That is why I am here. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

“I respect him, he’s a good fighter. It is going to be glorious.

“It was big news in Finland and I can ensure you I will give everything.”