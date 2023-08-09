Former Durham coach admits sexually assaulting 14-year-old player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Durham coach admits sexually assaulting 14-year-old player

By Press Association
Former Durham coach Michael Strange has admitted sexually assaulting a teenage player (Northumbria Police handout/PA).
A former Durham coach has admitted sexually assaulting a teenage player after being convicted of similar offences against young cricketers on four previous occasions.

Michael Strange, 63, appeared via a video link from prison for a 10-minute hearing at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court and admitted a single indecent assault charge on a 14-year-old in the Tyne and Wear area in the late 1990s.

Stephanie Cook, prosecuting, outlined that the offence was that Strange touched the boy while he was acting as a cricket coach.

Magistrates sent the case to Newcastle Crown Court on September 7 because their sentencing powers were not sufficient for the seriousness of the offence.

It was understood Strange’s prison sentence for his previous offending was coming to an end soon, but he will still be behind bars when this latest case is dealt with at the crown court.

No details can be published which identify the victim in this case.

Investigators have been in contact with the cricket authorities about Strange’s prior offending.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have spoken with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and shared appropriate information.

“In doing so, we protected the right that all complainants and victims of sexual offences have to life-long anonymity meaning they should not be named or identified in any way.”

The ECB told the PA news agency last October: “Since becoming aware of the identity of one of Strange’s victims and receiving further information, we have approached our statutory partners in the area to discuss how the ECB can gain a full understanding of Strange’s offending behaviour and whether a review is necessary. That process remains ongoing.”

The ECB has been approached for an updated comment following Strange’s latest conviction.

PA spoke to one of Strange’s previous victims last year, who called on the ECB to hold an inquiry.

He said at the time: “Strange was a trustworthy coach, a proven coach, someone who young cricketers did look up to, very knowledgeable.

“The publicity (from holding an inquiry) that could prompt someone to speak out is a better thing than not doing anything at all.

“Yes, it’s going to have negatives, but if there are any positives at all out there, it’s better to look for them than hide away the negatives.”

Strange has now admitted or been convicted on five separate occasions of abusing young players he was coaching at two clubs in the north east, and was most recently sentenced in January 2022.