West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir to miss next season due to pregnancy

West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir has announced she is expecting her second child.

The 31-year-old from Iceland, who joined the Hammers in January 2021, gave birth to son Brynjar in June 2018 while she was playing in the United States for Portland Thorns.

Brynjarsdottir told West Ham TV: “From growing up supporting West Ham to becoming the club captain and then bringing my son, Brynjar, into the West Ham family, I’m delighted to announce that there will be a new addition to the West Ham family next year.

“I think it’s amazing how much the club supports me with my son. Not every club would let their kid come to the training ground and on to the pitch. I’m very grateful that he gets to have all of these experiences with me and, because of that, he is a big West Ham fan today and will be the rest of his life.

“When Brynjar comes to the training ground it just feels like extended family. Everyone is so nice and calm and it’s just one big family – and I’m excited to be adding to that family.”

Brynjarsdottir has made 65 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Hammers, who finished eighth in the Women’s Super League last season.

She will not play during the forthcoming season, with the club adding: “Everyone at West Ham United would like to congratulate Dagny and her partner Omar on their fantastic news.”