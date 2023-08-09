West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir to miss next season due to pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir to miss next season due to pregnancy

By Press Association
West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir is pregnant (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir is pregnant (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir has announced she is expecting her second child.

The 31-year-old from Iceland, who joined the Hammers in January 2021, gave birth to son Brynjar in June 2018 while she was playing in the United States for Portland Thorns.

Brynjarsdottir told West Ham TV: “From growing up supporting West Ham to becoming the club captain and then bringing my son, Brynjar, into the West Ham family, I’m delighted to announce that there will be a new addition to the West Ham family next year.

“I think it’s amazing how much the club supports me with my son. Not every club would let their kid come to the training ground and on to the pitch. I’m very grateful that he gets to have all of these experiences with me and, because of that, he is a big West Ham fan today and will be the rest of his life.

“When Brynjar comes to the training ground it just feels like extended family. Everyone is so nice and calm and it’s just one big family – and I’m excited to be adding to that family.”

Brynjarsdottir has made 65 appearances and scored 17 goals for the Hammers, who finished eighth in the Women’s Super League last season.

She will not play during the forthcoming season, with the club adding: “Everyone at West Ham United would like to congratulate Dagny and her partner Omar on their fantastic news.”