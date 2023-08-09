Valtteri Bottas goes for a ride with Lance Armstrong – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Reece James reflected on a big day.

Captain of Chelsea. A real honour & proud moment for me & my family. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank everyone that helped on the journey. The role is new to me but I’ll do everything to lead our club back to where we belong. Winning titles. See you at the Bridge. pic.twitter.com/BWmKFFLU3A — Reece James (@ReeceJames) August 9, 2023

John McGinn reminisced.

Newcastle turned the clock back.

A goalkeeping great. 🧤 #OnThisDay in 1997, @No1shaygiven made his first of 462 appearances for Newcastle United! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XgKhkC0P5i — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 9, 2023

As did Manchester City.

And Ajax.

Today in 2007, an Uruguayan forward came to Amsterdam. The rest is history… 😉 pic.twitter.com/kcR1itgQsi — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 9, 2023

And Crystal Palace.

Attilio Lombardo 🇮🇹Debut goal 🤩26 years ago ⏮ pic.twitter.com/Cj0RdUurPN — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 9, 2023

Some of Australia’s landmarks were lit in green and gold.

Premier League media day.

Media day fun… 🤪 pic.twitter.com/IDPiSwyKOA — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 9, 2023

Behind the scenes with Joao & Billy! 🇧🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/VDnveGIYma — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 9, 2023

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said farewell to Matt Turner.

Gonna miss my mate! All the laughs all the training all the journeys it’s been a pleasure @headdturnerr go make some more memories with the family dawg ❤️😂 https://t.co/hO1R59rBIj — Aaron (@AaronRamsdale98) August 9, 2023

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike with a friend.

Moods were measured on the Hulk scale.

Which Nico are you feeling like today? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TWGPe0SXC7 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 9, 2023

George Russell enjoyed his holiday.

Really fun times trying some new things. 🌊 I’ve never been very comfortable in water but have enjoyed pushing myself outside my comfort zone. A few small bruises later, we’re away! pic.twitter.com/OzagZOl3pM — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 9, 2023

Tennis

One tennis great wished another a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to @rodlaver, my dear friend and tennis legend. In 1969, The Rocket won the @usopen, and in doing so, he achieved the calendar-year Grand Slam, and won his 11th and final Grand Slam title. pic.twitter.com/RHTXUvdW6e — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 9, 2023

UFC

Conor McGregor was getting some sun.