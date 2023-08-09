Jason Knight bags a brace as five-star Bristol City knock out Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jason Knight bags a brace as five-star Bristol City knock out Oxford

By Press Association
Jason Knight helped Bristol City into the second round (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jason Knight helped Bristol City into the second round (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Summer signing Jason Knight scored twice as Bristol City thrashed Oxford 5-1 in an entertaining Carabao Cup first-round clash at Ashton Gate.

Oxford’s Billy Bodin cancelled out Harry Cornick’s opener, but Knight’s brace either side of the interval put the hosts in charge before Nahki Wells and Kal Naismith added further goals.

The Championship side took a 15th-minute lead when debutant left-back Haydon Roberts combined well with Anis Mehmeti on the left and crossed low for Cornick to shoot home from close range.

But Oxford had created several chances before then and deservedly equalised on the half hour through former Bristol Rovers player Bodin’s looping far post header from a Fin Stevens cross.

City were in front again five minutes later ex-Derby County midfielder Knight fired past James Beadle from 12 yards after Mehmeti’s cross was only half cleared.

Knight came up with a repeat performance two minutes after the break, netting with another low drive from a Roberts cross.

Three minutes later, Wells broke clear on to a defensive error and rounded Beadle before slotting the fourth.

Naismith volleyed the fifth seconds after going on as a 61st-minute substitute before another home switch gave a debut to 17-year-old attacker Ephraim Yeboah.