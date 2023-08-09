I’ve struggled with the pressure – Katie Archibald misses out on omnium medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ve struggled with the pressure – Katie Archibald misses out on omnium medal

By Press Association
Katie Archibald narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s omnium at the UCI Cycling World Championships (Tim Goode/PA)
Katie Archibald “struggled with the pressure” after narrowly missing out on a medal in the women’s omnium to close the track events at the UCI Cycling World Championships.

Archibald came into the worlds on home turf in Glasgow still grieving her late partner Rab Wardell, who died suddenly at home last year, and had spoken of her desire to honour his memory in competition this week.

She did that and more as she helped Britain to women’s team pursuit gold at the weekend, and she then delivered an attacking performance in the points race to round out the omnium but was narrowly denied bronze by Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky as American Jennifer Valente successfully defended her title.

The two-time Olympic champion left nothing in reserve in the deciding points race, but had left herself with too much to do after mistakes in the tempo and elimination races midway through the competition, starting the final event down in eighth and hauling herself up to fourth.

“It’s nice to at least finish on a race where I feel like I’ve given it my all,” the 29-year-old said. “I’ve had this anxiety building since May, really, feeling like you’re going to be trotted out for slaughter. I thought once I got racing that maybe it would be OK.

“But the scratch race didn’t go to plan, the tempo went so far from what I wanted it, then I made a massive mistake in the elimination race – a passive mistake, which is more frustrating.

“I came off so low after the elimination but the pressure was gone then. I was at the bottom of the pack. I’ve struggled with the pressure.”

Having left herself with work to do, Archibald began the points race in determined fashion, launching her first big attack 15 laps into the race and needing only five laps to catch the back of the pack, picking up 20 points to vault into medal contention.

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 – Day Three – Glasgow
Katie Archibald, left, was part of Britain’s gold-medal winning team pursuit squad earlier in the week (Tim Goode/PA)

She launched another big move with 31 laps to go but this time dragged Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen and Kopecky with her, keeping both of them ahead in the standings behind Valente.

Archibald tried another big attack going into the final sprint but Kopecky came around her before the line to take the bronze medal with 133 points to Archibald’s 127.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “Katie’s shown an incredible resilience. She’s had an incredibly tough year.

“For those of us who have found ourselves in those situations at different times, you know, just getting through the day and getting on with it again tomorrow is tough.

“I’m pleased that she’s felt the team and her team-mates have been able to help her with that feeling of family, love and support.

“But we so admire the resilience that she’s shown to get up every day, get back on the bike, get back into training and be in a position to turn up here, really get out and deliver her best – and to honour her former partner Rab – while recognising the support and love she’s had from across the country.

“This is just one step as she continues to grow, as she continues to grieve – and hopefully she continues towards Paris and LA. She’s a stand-out character, stand-out performer with some great team-mates around her.”