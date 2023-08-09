Johnnie Jackson pleased with AFC Wimbledon foundations after shocking Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson pleased with AFC Wimbledon foundations after shocking Coventry

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson’s side completed a stunning late turnaround (Steven Paston/PA)
Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson praised the structure of his side after Ryan McLean’s late strike saw the League Two team down Coventry and reach round two of the EFL Cup.

Championship Coventry were ahead inside 20 minutes, Matty Godden converting from the spot after Joe Lewis chopped down Haji Wright in the box.

And that had looked enough to claim victory, until two late strikes from the Dons turned the contest on its head, Omar Bugiel with the equaliser before McLean’s winner.

“It’s early days, obviously, but any successful team has that base of solidity and defensive structure and I think we looked like that,” said Jackson.

“Coventry had their moments – they’ve got quality players – but if we want to do anything, you got to have that base.

“We’re trying to build a squad where you’ve got competition for places and you’ve got people that are tough to leave out.

“But, when you’re looking behind you to make changes, you know they’re going to come on and have a positive influence on the game.”

Meanwhile, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins rued silly mistakes as his makeshift side snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

He added: “I don’t think we deserved anything – we could have won if we’d done things right, but we didn’t.

“We didn’t pick the right passes out, we went too long at times and it was just unlike us. Really, they should have been a couple of goals up before the penalty, so we’re a little bit lucky coming in 1-0 up.

“So we speak about that at half time and how we can be better and we end up looking poor in the second half too.

“It’s a new team so I’ve got to be careful what I say; I’m making substitutions for physical reasons rather than tactical reasons at the moment because I’m trying to get everyone fit.”