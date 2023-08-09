Cardiff edge past Colchester on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cardiff edge past Colchester on penalties

By Press Association
Jak Alnwick saved three penalties for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Jak Alnwick saved three penalties for Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Championship Cardiff needed a penalty shoot-out to get past League Two Colchester in the Carabao Cup first round.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Jak Alnwick saved Colchester’s first three attempts from 12 yards, thwarting Jayden Fevrier, Junior Tchamadeu and Tom Hopper after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

It meant successful penalties from Cardiff’s Mahlon Romeo, Sheyi Ojo and Ike Ugbo were enough after their side’s first effort from Rubin Colwill had been saved.

A smart finish by Welsh international Colwill put the home side ahead in the 19th minute.

It was 2-0 10 minutes before the break when Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman spilled a shot by Cardiff winger Ollie Tanner, and Kion Etete pounced to fire home the loose ball.

But lethargic defensive lapses allowed the visitors to haul themselves level before half-time, as two close-range tap-ins in the 40th and 44th minutes by forwards John Akinde and Joe Taylor changed the complexion.

Expectations Cardiff would reassert themselves after the break were misplaced and the League Two side more than contributed to an evenly matched affair.

Colchester substitute Samson Tovide was shown a red card in the 89th minute for a boot to the head of Bluebirds left-back Jamilu Collins but his side held out for the seven minutes of added time.