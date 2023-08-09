Leicester ease into Carabao Cup second round with win at Burton

First-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi eased Leicester to a 2-0 victory and into the second round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Burton.

On a relatively trouble-free night for new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, the Foxes quickly got the game under control with Iheanacho taking just six minutes to breach the Brewers defence with a calmly taken side-foot effort into the corner of the goal, converting skipper Marc Albrighton’s cross.

Leicester dominated possession but Albion provided stubborn resistance and as the half wore on the hosts grew into the game, with debutant Ryan Sweeney seeing a header frantically cleared away from danger.

City then doubled their lead in first-half stoppage-time, Ndidi finding the top corner after Iheanacho had raced clear and set him up.

Iheanacho almost grabbed his second two minutes into the second half but was denied by a good save from Jamal Blackman as Leicester looked to put the game firmly beyond the League One side.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua and Harry Winks also went close to a third for Leicester before the hour mark.

Burton almost set up a potentially nervy ending through substitute Josh Gordon but his effort curled narrowly wide of Jakub Stolarczyk’s post.