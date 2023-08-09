AFC Wimbledon stun Coventry with two late goals

Ryan McLean’s injury-time strike completed a remarkable turnaround for AFC Wimbledon as they stunned Championship visitors Coventry 2-1.

Mark Robins’ side enjoyed plenty of the ball in south London and deservedly led through a Matty Godden penalty.

Despite creating a number of excellent opportunities, they were dealt two sucker punches right at the death, Omar Bugiel lashing home an equaliser four minutes from time, before McLean’s calm finish sent Plough Lane into raptures.

They should have been ahead within 90 seconds, however, James Tilley inexplicably side-footing wide from eight yards having been found by the weaving Aron Sasu.

Godden and the busy Tatsuhiro Sakamoto were then denied in quick succession by Nik Tzanev in the Dons goal, before Joe Lewis chopped down Haji Wright – Godden making no mistake.

Godden, Gustavo Hamer and Jake Bidwell continued to work the Wimbledon keeper, though the pick was a brilliant reaction save from less than a yard from Ellis Simms.

And just as it seemed Coventry had got away with their profligacy, Johnnie Jackson’s men turned the tie around.

McLean’s cross was met perfectly by Bugiel, striking home having timed his run into the penalty area superbly, with McLean himself showing coolness of mind to turn in a cross deep into added-on time; a remarkable way in which to score his first goal in professional football.