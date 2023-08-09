Daniel Farke avoids cup upset against Shrewsbury to get first Leeds win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke avoids cup upset against Shrewsbury to get first Leeds win

By Press Association
Daniel Farke’s Leeds had to come from behind to beat Shrewsbury (Nigel French/PA)
Daniel Farke’s Leeds had to come from behind to beat Shrewsbury (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke needed to make half-time adjustments to avoid a Carabao Cup upset as his side edged past League One Shrewsbury 2-1 to give him his first win in charge.

The Championship side, who play at Salford in the second round, hit back through goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk after trailing at the break at Elland Road.

And Farke said: “I didn’t like our first-half performance. Our structure was not good in order to open them up.

“We made a few changes in personnel (at half-time) and also talked about tactical changes in the second half.

“We were much tidier on the ball and it was a much better performance.

“If we had scored a third it would have made life easier.”

Farke had made six changes following the 2-2 home draw against Cardiff on Sunday and added: “Tonight I had to make some big decisions.”

One player absent was forward Wilfried Gnonto, who reportedly asked to be left out because he wants a move away from the club.

Farke said the Italian “was not available” but was not injured.

Leeds trailed to Taylor Perry’s deflected first-half opener but were level seven minutes into the second half as Gelhardt directed the ball into the net off his thigh and Struijk volleyed home shortly after.

Shrewsbury head coach Matt Taylor praised his players for their effort.

He said: “They gave everything, we couldn’t ask for any more.

“If the players keep giving performances like they did tonight, then we will reap the rewards.

“I thought we were diligent outside of possession, I thought the goal that we scored was excellent and it came from stuff we’ve worked on earlier in the week.

“I felt that the goals we gave away were avoidable. It’s an element of luck with the first one. (The) second one I felt we should’ve dealt with better.”