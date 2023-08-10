Derek Chisora and Robert Helenius call for severe punishments for doping cheats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Chisora and Robert Helenius call for severe punishments for doping cheats

By Press Association
Derek Chisora and Robert Helenius have strong views on drugs cheats (Nick Potts/PA)
Veterans Derek Chisora and Robert Helenius have called for stronger bans for drug cheats ahead of their respective fights at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Anthony Joshua will step into the ring with last-minute opponent Helenius after Dillian Whyte was pulled from the Matchroom show last weekend following a failed drugs test.

Whyte has vowed to prove his innocence but the “adverse analytical findings” detected in his test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) almost saw the bumper card cancelled before Helenius was drafted in.

Helenius is not the oldest fighter on the card with British heavyweight Chisora set to turn 40 in December.

Chisora, who lost a contentious split decision to Helenius in 2011, will take on American Gerald Washington this weekend but waded into the doping debate during Wednesday’s press conference.

“Boxing is already a hard, hard sport without people taking drugs,” Chisora stated.

“I think they should put a new rule in now. If you get caught, this is for the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), it’s going to have to be a 10-year ban straight away.”

Dillian Whyte was pulled from the Matchroom show last weekend following a failed drugs test
Meanwhile, Helenius insisted a laidback approach is taken in certain countries to doping in the sport.

Whyte previously served a two-year doping ban in 2012 and several other high-profile boxers in Tyson Fury, Jarrell Miller, Alexander Povetkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvaraz have served suspensions for failed tests.

British duo Amir Khan and Conor Benn have also been given doping bans during the past year, although Benn’s suspension was lifted last month, subject to an appeal from UK Anti-Doping.

Helenius added: “Of course it’s a problem because I don’t think everybody is on the same level. Some have privileges that others don’t have.

“It’s a very difficult topic and I think anti-doping should be the same in every country. For example in your country, when Dillian gets caught, everybody just thinks ‘oh it’s boxing’ and nobody cares.

“In Finland, if I would be caught, I would be lynched for my whole life. Two-year minimum (ban), nothing. I would never get a licence again.

“I know (of) Povetkin, Fury, Canelo. If I would do that, I would never be able to box in Finland anymore.”

After Helenius stepped in to face Joshua at the last minute, he has been warned the former two-time world heavyweight champion is getting better and better.

That’s according to Joshua’s highly-respected trainer Derrick James, who saw his new boxer begin their partnership with a laboured display in a unanimous points decision victory over Jermaine Franklin in April.

James said: “He has bought into the process and is constantly getting better and better and better. Helenius is now here and it is time for us to implement everything we’ve been working.

“Finding it out (about Whyte), you realise you have to move forward.

Trainer Derrick James believes Anthony Joshua is getting 'better and better'
Trainer Derrick James believes Anthony Joshua is getting ‘better and better’ (Nick Potts/PA)

“It was then all about Robert Helenius, who is a pretty good fighter but you’ll see everything that AJ has been working on throughout camp implemented into this fight.

“The only thing different was the fact we have to change the trajectory of the punching. From shorter and lower, so now it is a little higher because I think Helenius is 6ft 9in or 6ft 8in, but it is good.

“It will be good and will show his ability to transition from fighting one guy to a week later fighting another guy.”