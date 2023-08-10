Carl Starfelt follows partner out of Celtic to join Celta Vigo on permanent deal

Celtic have confirmed the departure of Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo on a permanent transfer.

The Sweden centre-back made 87 appearances and won five trophies after joining from Rubin Kazan two years ago.

Manager Brendan Rodgers signalled on Saturday that Starfelt was on his way out after giving the defender a farewell appearance off the bench during the champions’ 4-2 win over Ross County.

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi left Celtic earlier this summer (Steve Welsh/PA)

The centre-half’s partner, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, left Celtic for Sporting Lisbon this summer and Starfelt was keen to follow her out of Glasgow.

Rodgers said on Saturday: “He probably felt it was the time to move on.

“There are certain conditions there that has made him think he will be going to one of the top leagues, and economically it’s hard for us to compete on that side, and obviously his partner is no longer here and has moved on.”

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic wishes Carl Starfelt every success in his future career.”