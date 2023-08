Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury in training

Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a “significant knee ligament injury”.

The 26-year-old Argentina international sustained the injury during training on Wednesday.

He has undergone a scan and is set for further consultation with a knee specialist.

Aston Villa can confirm Emi Buendía has suffered a significant knee ligament injury. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 10, 2023

“Aston Villa can confirm Emi Buendia has suffered a significant knee ligament injury,” read a club statement.

Buendia has scored nine goals in 73 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Norwich in 2021 for a reported £33million.

His injury is major blow to manager Unai Emery, whose side begin the new season at Newcastle on Saturday and will play in the Europa Conference League this term.