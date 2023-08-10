I’ll give absolutely everything – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’ll give absolutely everything – Edson Alvarez signs for West Ham from Ajax

By Press Association
Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez has joined West Ham from Ajax (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham have completed the signing of Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a contract until June 2028 with the Europa Conference League winners.

He strengthens the Hammers’ midfield options following the sale of former captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

West Ham manager David Moyes told the club website: “The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date.”

Alvarez, who began his career with Mexico City-based Club America, moves to the Premier League after clinching two Eredivisie titles during his four-season stay with Ajax.

He has been capped 69 times by his country, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019 and 2023, in addition to travelling to the World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

West Ham boss David Moyes was eager to strengthen his midfield options
West Ham boss David Moyes was eager to strengthen his midfield options (John Walton/PA)

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career,” he said. “To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.

“The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world, and I think my style will suit it.

“I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt.”

West Ham, who will play in the Europa League this term, begin the new season at Bournemouth on Saturday.