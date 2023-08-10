Bournemouth seal deal for Bristol City teenager Alex Scott

Midfielder Alex Scott has completed his move to Bournemouth from Bristol City but a knee injury will delay his Premier League debut.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson confirmed on Wednesday evening that Scott had been given permission to talk to the Premier League side and both clubs announced on Thursday that the transfer was complete.

The 19-year-old, who was named the Sky Bet Championship’s young player of the season for 2022-23, had attracted plenty of attention from Premier League clubs for his standout performances.

We're thrilled to announce the signing of highly-rated midfielder, Alex Scott ✍️ Welcome to #afcb, @AlexScott_7 🤝 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 10, 2023

Scott, whose move to the Cherries is believed to be worth in excess of £20million, missed Bristol City’s opening two matches of the new season because of a swollen knee.

In announcing the move, Bournemouth confirmed scans on Scott’s knee problem revealed the injury to be “more significant than was initially reported” and the midfielder was now set for a “period of rehabilitation” before he will join up with his new team-mates.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake feels the club have landed “one of the most exciting young players in Europe”.

Blake said on the Bournemouth club website: “He’s a player that has vast experience at such a young age with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain.

“Alex will be an excellent fit in our system, and we’re excited to see him continue to develop under Andoni’s (Iraola) management.”

Guernsey-born Scott made his senior debut in April 2021 and scored five Championship goals in 83 appearances during his time at Ashton Gate.

Scott has also represented England at youth level, including making three appearances at this year’s Under-20 World Cup.

Bournemouth – who appointed Spaniard Iraola as manager in June after sacking Gary O’Neil – will start the new Premier League season at home against West Ham on Saturday.

The Cherries are also understood to be closing in on a £7million deal for Norwich right-back Max Aarons.