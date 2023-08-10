Today at the World Cup: James finds out fate as quarter-finals edge closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today at the World Cup: James finds out fate as quarter-finals edge closer

By Press Association
England’s Lauren James has been given a two-match ban (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England's Lauren James has been given a two-match ban (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The World Cup quarter-finals get under way in the early hours of Friday morning, with Spain and the Netherlands looking to lead the way to the last four.

England have an extra day to prepare for their Saturday clash against Colombia, while Japan take on Sweden and co-hosts Australia tackle France.

The pressure is mounting as the tournament builds towards its crescendo and here the PA news agency looks at all the latest news from the rival camps.

England in a jam over James

Lauren James is paying the price for a moment of madness.
Lauren James is paying the price for a moment of madness (Zac Goodiwn/PA)

Lauren James’ stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the previous round continues to cause headaches for England, with confirmation that FIFA’s disciplinary committee had issued a two-game ban. That means the Chelsea forward will also be absent if Sarina Wiegman’s side reach the semi-finals. More immediately there is a decision to make over James’ replacement. Ella Toone stands by as a like-for-like deputy, but Wiegman may also consider a formation change to four at the back.

Post of the day

Sour send off for USA

Lineth Beerensteyn was pleased to see the USA crash out.
Lineth Beerensteyn was pleased to see the USA crash out (Tim Goode/PA)

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn had some strong words for the departed United States side, whose hopes of a third straight title disappeared in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Sweden. Asked for her reaction to the exit of the favourites, Beerensteyn admitted she was happy to see them on their way.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking: ‘Yes! Bye!’” she said.

“From the start of this tournament, they had a really big mouth – they were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.’”

Race for the Golden Boot

  • 5 - H Miyazawa (Jap)
  • 4 - K Diani (Fra), J Roord (Ned), Popp (Ger)
  • 3 - L James (Eng), A Bonmati (Spa), A Redondo (Spa), J Hermoso (Spa), E Le Sommer (Fra), H Raso (Aus), A Ilestedt (Swe), Borges (Bra), Roman Haug (Nor)

Kerr ready to return?

Sam Kerr is eyeing a return to the Australia XI.
Sam Kerr is eyeing a return to the Australia XI (Adam Davy/PA)

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has been struggling with a calf injury but returned from the bench in the victory over Norway and could now make her comeback in the starting XI. That could nudge Emily van Egmond out of the side after she stood in up front but she is happy to do whatever is best for the team.

“Sam’s the best striker in the world,” Van Egmond said. “For us, it’s a huge boost. There’s no other way to look at it other than it’s a massive positive going into this big game. For any player in any situation, whenever called upon or whatever role they have to play, everyone’s ready.”

Quote of the day

What’s next

Quarter-final: Spain v Netherlands, Wellington, Friday 2am.

Quarter-final: Japan v Sweden, Auckland, Friday 8.30am.

All times BST