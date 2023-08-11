Football rumours: Manchester City identify Jeremy Doku as Mahrez replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City identify Jeremy Doku as Mahrez replacement

By Press Association
Belgium’s Jeremy Doku could be set to join the Premier League champions (Nick Potts, PA)
Belgium’s Jeremy Doku could be set to join the Premier League champions (Nick Potts, PA)

What the papers say

Manchester City have identified Rennes forward Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who left the club to Saudi Pro League team Al-Ahli, the Telegraph reports.

Harry Maguire’s personal terms are now the only issue standing in the way of a move a West Ham after the Hammers agreed to a deal worth £30million with Manchester United for the former captain, the Daily Mail says. Maguire now faces a decision over whether he wants to move to the club and agree to their terms.

Manchester United v Fulham – Premier League – Old Trafford
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea (Martin Rickett, PA)

The Times reports David De Gea could be set for a move home with Real Madrid interested in a move for the Spanish goalkeeper, who is now a free agent after 12 years with Manchester United. Madrid’s first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out for a long period after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City – Premier League – The Amex Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo (Steven Paston, PA)

Moises Caicedo: Chelsea have looked the favourites all summer to sign the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder, but Liverpool have struck at the 11th hour and are now favourites to sign the Ecuador international. TalkSport says Liverpool are willing to smash their record player fee to sign Caicedo, adding fuel to their match against Chelsea this Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku: Tottenham have emerged as surprise contenders to sign the 30-year-old striker in the wake of Harry Kane’s likely departure to Bayern Munich, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.