ECB to launch review after former coach admits to sexual assault of 14-year-old

The England and Wales Cricket Board is setting up an internally-led review into a former Durham coach, who has admitted sexually assaulting a teenage player after being convicted of similar offences against young cricketers on four previous occasions.

On Wednesday, Michael Strange, 63, appeared via a video link from prison for a 10-minute hearing at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court and admitted a single indecent assault charge on a 14-year-old in the Tyne and Wear area in the late 1990s.

Strange has now admitted or been convicted on five separate occasions of abusing young players he was coaching at two clubs in the north east, and was most recently sentenced in January 2022.

The PA news agency spoke to one of Strange’s previous victims last year, who called on the ECB to hold an inquiry.

The ECB’s internal review will be done by the organisation’s safeguarding team. In December 2022, the NSPCC Child Protection in Sport Unit, who audit national governing bodies annually, concluded the ECB is meeting the unit’s safeguarding standards.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with all victims of Michael Strange and we applaud their bravery in coming forwards.

“The ECB suspended Michael Strange from all cricket activity in May 2005, as soon as he was arrested and we were informed of the allegations, and he was permanently disqualified from all cricket activity in April 2006.

“We have been working with statutory partners in the area over recent months to discuss how the ECB can gain a full understanding of Strange’s offending behaviour.

“Through this co-operation, the ECB has been able to obtain some limited information about the offences. While victims retain their lifetime right to anonymity, the police have extended an offer to all victims to speak to the ECB should they wish to contact us.

“While statutory partners do not believe a complex case practice review is warranted, the ECB is now scoping an internally-led review to establish further information about the environment in which Strange committed his offences within cricket, and how this informs ECB safeguarding strategy.”

The ECB suspended Michael Strange from all cricket activity in May 2005 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Magistrates had sent the case to Newcastle Crown Court on September 7 because their sentencing powers were not sufficient for the seriousness of the offence.

It was understood Strange’s prison sentence for his previous offending was coming to an end soon, but he will still be behind bars when this latest case is dealt with at the crown court.

No details can be published which identify the victim in this case.

Investigators have been in contact with the cricket authorities about Strange’s prior offending.