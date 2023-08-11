Manchester United delay announcement on future of Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United delay announcement on future of Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood has not featured for Manchester United for over 18 months (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United are no longer planning to announce a decision on Mason Greenwood’s future before their season gets under way, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the Old Trafford club since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward has remained suspended by United throughout this period and the club had planned to announce the outcome of their internal investigation before their season starts.

Mason Greenwood
The Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Mason Greenwood (Paul Currie/PA)

But the PA news agency understands that United will no longer be announcing their decision before Monday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The club are entering into a consultation phase off the back of their investigation process, engaging directly with key stakeholders to explain their decision making and hear feedback.

Partners and fans are among those stakeholders as are the United women’s team, who have a number of players at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A group of United fans announced on Friday that they planned to protest against the prospect of Greenwood’s return ahead of the Wolves match at Old Trafford.

Academy graduate Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.