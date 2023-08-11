Jose Cifuentes set for full Rangers debut against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jose Cifuentes set for full Rangers debut against Livingston

By Press Association
Jose Cifuentes will start against Livingston (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jose Cifuentes will make his first Rangers start against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday after a European cameo in midweek.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international signed a four-year contract from Los Angeles FC last week and is the most recent of nine new Michael Beale recruits.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the shock 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership opener at Rugby Park last weekend but came on for Ryan Jack in the 77th minute of the 2-1 Champions League third qualifying round first-leg win over Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

The Gers boss has seen enough to give Cifuentes a start against the Lions.

He said: “He is playing tomorrow.

Michael Beale has confirmed Jose Cifuentes will be in the starting XI (Steve Welsh/PA)

“He is a prime example, he didn’t get in until late on the previous Thursday, a bit of jet lag but I wanted him to be on the bench just to see Scottish football.

“There’s eight substitutes, let’s just get him there so he can understand the environment.

“He has just only moved into his new place the last couple of days so he is in and out of a hotel.

“I thought he was quite good when he came on the other night in a small glimpse but now I think he is ready.

“He has been playing since January. He knows his team-mates, there is ever such a small language barrier because he speaks decent enough English and he is ready to go now and I am looking forward to watching him tomorrow.”

While Beale has brought nine faces in, a host of players including Alfredo  Morelos, Ryan Kent, Antonio Colak, Filip Helander, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala have left the club.

The former QPR boss underlined his enthusiasm for the job as he said: “It is a new team. We have re-loaded the squad. There is lots of new faces. The challenge is to get that team really slick as quickly as we can.

“There was  real positive signs in midweek. We would have liked to have scored a few more goals and then it would have been a perfect evening. It doesn’t always work like that.

“The excitement is working with these players every day and building this new Rangers team. There was a lot of familiar faces in the squad last year.

“It seemed that people maybe got a little bit fed up with some of those faces so we have some new ones now so let’s learn and support them and work to build this new team. I am hugely motivated by that.

“I get that we lost the first league game but it was a good performance on Wednesday. It is important we don’t go overboard but it is certainly important that we win this weekend.”

Alex Lowry has gone on loan to Hearts
Beale revealed his reasons for allowing 20-year-old midfielder Alex Lowry to go on loan to fellow cinch Premiership side Hearts

He said: “I wanted to keep him as close as possible. This is a loan to come back. This is a loan to go there and do well, play regular football after a broken season.

“He has no promises, like everyone else, he has to earn it but I felt Hearts was the right club.”