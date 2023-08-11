Josh Tarling tipped for bright future after riding to world time trial bronze

Josh Tarling delivered a statement ride as the 19-year-old won bronze in the men’s time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Stirling.

Tarling took his place on the podium alongside Belgian Remco Evenepoel – who lost his road world title this week but has replaced it with the time trial crown – and Tarling’s Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Filippo Ganna, who had already won gold and silver on the track at these championships.

Geraint Thomas could only manage 10th on the day as the 37-year-old gears up for the Vuelta a Espana, but there was the dawn of a new era as his young team-mate and fellow Welshman announced his talent on the world stage.

Josh Tarling, you can be proud of that one! The 19 year-old bags a bronze in the men's ITT on his elite world championships debut 👏👏👏#GlasgowScotland2023 | @Joshytarling pic.twitter.com/kN3pJztRfT — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 11, 2023

“He’s a big boy,” Thomas said of Tarling. “He’s got power and this is his forte. It’s unbelievable to see him riding so well so early in his career and he’s got a bright future.”

Last year Tarling, who hails from Aberaeron, took the junior world title, then in June stormed his way to the British national title.

As he did then, Tarling said he would ride in Stirling at the elite level, believing it would be unfair to remain in the under-23 category given the backing he receives from Ineos, with whom he signed a three-year contract in the winter. Once again his result justified that view.

Evenepoel powered his way up the final climb to Stirling Castle, bouncing over the cobbles, to edge out Ganna by 12 seconds, winning in a time of 55 minutes 19.23 seconds over the 47.8km distance. Remarkably, the 23-year-old became the first Belgian to win the elite time trial world title.

Tarling was 48 seconds off Evenepoel’s place but more than 30 seconds clear of Brandon McNulty in fourth.

Thomas admitted he had an off day and was left with “no place to hide” on the roads of central Scotland, with Evenepoel quickly making up the 80-second gap between their start times to overtake him on the road.

“I tried to start a bit conservatively,” Thomas said. “I didn’t think I started that slow and when Remco came past like I thought, ‘Holy s***, this is not the best’.

“It was a combo of not having the best day, holding back a bit and Remco flying and then it kind of cracked me. I thought ‘I’m not in the running here’ which is hard. I kind of kept going, it is what it is. It’s a shame, I would have liked to have gone well in a home worlds but that’s bike racing.”

Geraint Thomas said he had “no place to hide” on an off day (Tim Goode/PA)

But Thomas, second in the Giro d’Italia in May after losing pink on the mountainous penultimate day time trial, said his showing here did not reflect his preparations for the Vuelta, which starts in Barcelona on August 26.

“I haven’t done too many one-off time trials,” he said. “I think I can count on one hand how many I’ve done and when you get into the thick of a stage race it’s slightly different.

“Obviously it would have been nice to have a better ride, a boost for the confidence, but I’m used to having a few ups and downs. So stay positive, focused. I won’t read too much into it. I’ll go back up to altitude tomorrow with the boys and keep pushing.”