Alan Shearer keen to protect PL goalscoring record – Friday’s sporting social

Football

Alan Shearer was prepared to go to extreme lengths to protect his record Premier League goals haul, as Harry Kane neared a move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

Come on Harry it’s time to go! 🤪 pic.twitter.com/rm284IXOXR — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 11, 2023

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 11, 2023

Former Spurs stars Gary Lineker and Ramon Vega stuck up for Bayern.

Jamie Carragher defended Liverpool’s lavish spending…

110M is a big price for #Caicedo but Liverpool had to pay big as clubs knew they were desperate. But signing two top young players for 145M & selling two of your older players for 52M is great business! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 11, 2023

…but soon had a, er, change of heart.

110M is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a 21yr old, Boehly has lost his mind yet again. https://t.co/FBHmwUGovy — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 11, 2023

JJ Watt was buzzing before Burnley’s Premier League return against Manchester City.

Good morning Burnley! Tonight it begins.See you on The Turf. Up The Clarets!!!@BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/tOoPfuR7bn — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 11, 2023

Swansea announced a new signing in a creative way.

𝙃𝙚 𝙠𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙤… 🎶 Croeso Patino! 🦢 pic.twitter.com/a5XmiPtz4Z — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 11, 2023

Luis Enrique opted for a bird’s eye view.

A few weeks ago, @LUISENRIQUE21 explained to us the reasons for using a microphone during training sessions. 🎙️ Today, he takes us up to his viewing platform where he watches training. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jq9xjDTVjr — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2023

Andres Iniesta was hard at work with his new club Emirates.

Primer entreno con mis compañeros del @Emirates_FC. Preparando el estreno en la liga del 19 de agosto !!🤍💚 First training session with my @Emirates_FC teammates. Preparing for the league opener on August 19th!!! 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/QwbPMTdoay — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 11, 2023

Golf

Sergio Garcia is still loving LIV life.

Hard to believe we only have four tournaments left with @livgolf_league this year. Tomorrow is go time at Bedminster 🕶️ pic.twitter.com/2l4wxkSz6R — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 11, 2023

F1

George Russell met up with Daniel Ricciardo.

Crazy who you bump into on holiday! Thanks for the invite @MartinGarrix. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eGs8EAZHPi — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 11, 2023

Basketball

Dwyane Wade was feeling the love.