Tommy Paul knocks out world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tommy Paul knocks out world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Toronto

By Press Association
Tommy Paul celebrates after his win over Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open in Toronto (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tommy Paul celebrates after his win over Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open in Toronto (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has been knocked out of the National Bank Open after losing to American Tommy Paul for the second straight year in Toronto.

Alcaraz, who was on a 14-match winning streak, managed to fight his way back into the contest after dropping the first set 6-3, going on to win the second set 6-4.

But Paul fought hard and dominated the net, winning 21 of a possible 23 points there, taking out the last set 6-3 to send him to the semi-finals.

“I played a really good match today,” Paul told the ATP website post-match.

“You can’t start any points on your heels against him or he’ll take advantage of that.

“So you really have to go after your shots early in the rally and I was feeling really good on the first-strike tennis. That was the difference today.”

In another upset, Alex De Minaur beat world number three Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

A tough contest saw the Australian emerge victorious after two hours and two minutes with a 7-6 (7) 7-5 win.

De Minaur came back from 2-5 down in the first set to claim the opener in a tie-break and then came from a break down twice in the second to seal the match.

“I had to play some of my best tennis today, it has been a great week for me so far,” he said after the match.

“I played the right way today. I think having played him at the end of last year gave me the confidence that I had a chance. I just had to play the right way and I am extremely proud of the effort and to still be alive.”

Victory ensured De Minaur reached a first-ever Masters 1000 semi-final, where he will now face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final four on Saturday.

Davidovich Fokina reached the semi-finals after beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2.