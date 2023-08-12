Paris St Germain sign France winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Paris St Germain have confirmed the signing of Ousmane Dembele on a five-year deal.

The forward joins from Barcelona, who said the fee was 50.4million euros (£43.5m).

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee reportedly worth up to £135.5m, Dembele made 185 appearances and scored 40 goals for the LaLiga giants.

Dembele’s time at Barcelona also saw him win three Spanish league titles, two Spanish Cups and two Spanish Supercups.

The 26-year-old has been capped 37 times for France and featured at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where Les Bleus finished as runners-up.

Dembele told the club website: “I’m delighted to be joining Paris St Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”