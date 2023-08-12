Cameron Carter-Vickers confident of forming solid partnership with Maik Nawrocki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Cameron Carter-Vickers confident of forming solid partnership with Maik Nawrocki

By Press Association
Cameron Carter-Vickers is eager to form a new defensive partnership (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cameron Carter-Vickers knows it will take time to form a new central defensive partnership but is encouraged by the early signs of working with Maik Nawrocki.

The pair started in the heart of Celtic’s back four as the champions opened their cinch Premiership season with a 4-2 win over Ross County last weekend.

Carl Starfelt came off the bench for a farewell appearance before completing his move to Celta Vigo in midweek after two years alongside Carter-Vickers.

The United States international said: “It’s always sad when you lose a team-mate, especially one you played so closely with, but for him it was the right decision to move and we wish him nothing but the best.

“All defensive partnerships take a bit of time, it’s the nature of the position. For me now it’s just about focusing on trying to build connections with new team-mates and new players and trying to make those connections as strong as possible.”

Maik Nawrocki
Maik Nawrocki in action during pre-season (PA)

Nawrocki joined Celtic this summer from Legia Warsaw having played against manager Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester team in Europe, and Carter-Vickers feels he will be a valuable team-mate.

“He is a really good player, you can see in training the qualities that he has,” the former Tottenham defender said.

“He is a very, very good player. He is very good on the ball, a very good progressive passer. He reads the game really well and he knows when to step in at times and try and be aggressive and intercept the ball.

“It just needs time, building connections, me knowing what he is going to do, and him knowing what I am going to do.

“Training is key, speaking to each other out on the training pitch and letting each other know where we want each other to be, and also games as well. There is nothing like a game to see his natural tendencies and him learning mine, and from there you can feed off each other.”

The pair are set to get the chance to continue that process when Celtic face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Carter-Vickers said: “Aberdeen had a great finish to last season and they are in a strong position at the moment so we know it will be a tough game but we just focus on our performance and go up there and try to win.”