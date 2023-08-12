NFL great Tom Brady introduces himself to Birmingham fans in pub before match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

NFL great Tom Brady introduces himself to Birmingham fans in pub before match

By Press Association
Tom Brady in a Birmingham pub (Kelsea Ravenhill/PA)
Tom Brady in a Birmingham pub (Kelsea Ravenhill/PA)

Former American football star Tom Brady has stunned Birmingham City fans as he greeted them at a pub outside their stadium on Saturday, with one saying “it’s made everyone’s day”.

The NFL superstar, who recently became a minority owner at the Sky Bet Championship club, made his appearance at The Roost pub near St Andrew’s before the game against Leeds.

“Tom Brady is here and he’s perfect,” tweeted Kelsea Ravenhill, 26, from Birmingham.

“The film crew, Tom Brady, his bodyguards all entered the pub for his Blues entrance and introduced himself to all our fans,” Ms Ravenhill told the PA news agency.

“The place is rocking, completely changed the atmosphere, he is just a sports legend!

“It’s made everyone’s day, was a pleasure to meet him and I just hope we can get the three points for him later now.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, recognised as one of the sporting greats, has partnered with the club’s holding company Knighthead Capital Management and becomes chairman of a new advisory board.

The club says Brady will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems and programmes”.

Brady tweeted on Saturday morning “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s”, before making an appearance at the stadium, where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing shirts.