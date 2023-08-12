Hamilton and Stirling retain 100 per cent records at top of Scottish League One

Hamilton and Stirling both recorded second-successive victories to set the early pace in Scottish League One.

The Accies won 2-0 at Kelty Hearts thanks to second-half goals in the space of nine minutes by Reghan Tumilty and Ryan One.

Dale Carrick’s penalty nine minutes from time, meanwhile, edged out Stirling’s hosts Alloa 1-0, who had David McKay sent off following his foul that conceded the penalty.

Annan Athletic’s miserable start to the campaign continued as they went down to a 3-1 home defeat against Montrose.

A week after conceding three goals to Falkirk, it was an identical story as Montrose opened up an emphatic half-time advantage.

Craig Brown scored the first after eight minutes, then Andrew Steeves added a second before Kane Hester’s header left Annan floundering before Finlay Cross-Adair grabbed a consolation, 20 minutes from time.

Elsewhere in League One, Falkirk required a dramatic late equaliser by Jordan Allen to salvage a point from a 2-2 draw against Cove Rangers.

A Josh Kerr penalty put Cove ahead before a William Gillingham own goal put Falkirk level, but Rumarn Burrell’s 72nd-minute effort looked to have been enough for all three points before Allen’s goal in the sixth minute of added time.

And Queen of the South scored twice during the final 10 minutes through Kyle Doherty and Kyle McClelland to deny Edinburgh City, who had led through an Innes Murray header. While McClelland left Queens a man down in the closing stages as he was sent off.

In League Two, Bonnyrigg Rose remain unbeaten thanks to a 2-0 away win against Clyde as Jason Jarvis and Bradley Barrett netted to leave their team in second place.

Peterhead are the early pace-setters despite being held to a 0-0 home draw by Stenhousemuir, with Michael Anderson seeing red for the visitors late on as the hosts lost Jordon Brown to another red card at the death.

Stranaer hold third spot after a 1-1 draw against East Fife.

Tam Orr scored early in the second period, and 10-man Stranraer – who lost Craig Ross to an early red card – looked to have done enough, but Jonathan Page had other ideas and pounced for an equaliser a minute from time.

In the two other games, Forfar and Elgin City drew 0-0, with Dumbarton and Spartans sharing the spoils 1-1.

A Tony Wallace penalty put Dumbarton ahead after 55 minutes, only for Jamie Dishington to equalise in the 90th minute.