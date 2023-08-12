Mathew Anim Cudjoe leaves it late to earn point for Dundee United

Mathew Anim Cudjoe equalised deep into second-half stoppage time as Dundee United rescued a late point from a 1-1 Scottish Championship draw at home to Dunfermline.

The home side dominated the opening period and had numerous shots on goal but two long-range chances from Scott McMann were kept out before Tony Watt and Louis Moult saw efforts saved.

Terrors defender Kevin Holt blocked a Josh Edwards effort at the other end but the half ended goalless as Dunfermline began to boss possession.

The visitors broke the deadlock just after the hour mark as former Dundee striker Craig Wighton headed Edwards’ cross into the bottom corner.

Cudjoe hit the post and Kai Fotheringham fired the ball wide as United looked to pull one back late on, but Cudjoe made no mistake at the death as he curled an effort into the top corner from outside the box to earn a point and leave both sides with an unbeaten start.