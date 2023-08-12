St Mirren climb to cinch Premiership summit with victory over Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren climb to cinch Premiership summit with victory over Dundee

By Press Association
Mikael Mandron was the match-winner for St Mirren against Dundee (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren moved top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 victory over Dundee.

After dominating for the first hour, Josh Mulligan’s goal set up a nervous ending for the Buddies, though they would hold firm to keep up their winning start to the new campaign.

Following defeat, Dundee dropped to eighth spot in the table and are still looking for their first win since returning to the top-flight.

The first chance of the match fell to the hosts, with Scott Tanser heading over Ryan Strain’s cross.

But St Mirren opened the scoring after seven minutes when Joe Shaughnessy diverted Conor McMenamin’s cross beyond Trevor Carson and into his own net.

McMenamin almost doubled the hosts’ lead when he crashed a header beyond the Dundee keeper, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Dundee were handed a brilliant opportunity to level matters 10 minutes before half-time when Mikael Mandron was adjudged to have held back Lee Ashcroft inside the area.

Colin Steven went to the monitor before pointing to the spot, though Zach Robinson would see his penalty kept out by the legs of Zach Hemming.

It took a good stop by Carson to prevent Strain’s cross from creeping under the bar on the stroke of half-time before Saints struck again.

Caolan Boyd-Munce’s corner found Mandron, who made no mistake in dispatching his header into the bottom corner.

Greg Kiltie headed narrowly over shortly after the restart as the home side continued to control proceedings.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute when Mulligan glanced Scott Tiffoney’s cross past Hemming.

Suddenly, the momentum had swung the way of the visitors and Luke McGowan passed up a glorious opportunity to level when he fired at the legs of the St Mirren keeper after bursting clear on goal.

It took an excellent goal-line clearance by Shaughnessy to keep out Alex Grieve’s low effort, and the referee consulted VAR again to confirm the ball did not cross the line.

Seven minutes of added time brought additional hope for Dundee, though they would fail to threaten the home goal – ensuring it was St Mirren who took all three points.