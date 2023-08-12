Franny Amartey fires Ayr to victory over Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Franny Amartey fires Ayr to victory over Inverness

By Press Association
The Honest Men went ahead in the eighth minute, which proved enough for a first league win (Jeff Holmes/PA Wire)
Franny Amartey’s early goal proved enough to give Ayr a 1-0 win over Inverness in their cinch Championship match at Somerset Park, where frustrated Caley head coach Billy Dodds was sent from the dugout.

The Honest Men, who lost 3-1 at Morton last weekend, went ahead in the eighth minute through Amartey after good build-up play involving Sam Ashford.

Ayr captain Sean McGinty then fired a long-range effort over before Caley threatened when Charlie Gilmour’s shot was saved by Charlie Albinson.

Inverness defender Daniel Devine saw his header from Cameron Harper’s free-kick pushed over the crossbar.

Luis Longstaff shot wide from 20-yards just before the break – with Caley head coach Dodds sent from the dugout by the referee as frustrations boiled over.

The visitors – who lost their league opener at home to Queen’s Park following three defeats in the Viaplay Cup – almost equalised just after the hour when Nathan Shaw’s header from Jake Davidson’s cross struck the far post.

Ayr substitute Aiden McGeady had a late effort bounce just wide and Olly Pendlebury’s long-range effort was tipped over as the hosts closed out a first league win.