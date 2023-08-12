Luke Williams says he ‘got my team back’ in Notts County win against Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Williams says he ‘got my team back’ in Notts County win against Grimsby

By Press Association
Luke Williams felt he got his team back against Grimsby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Williams felt he got his team back against Grimsby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams said he had “got my team back” after claiming their first victory of the League Two campaign over Grimsby.

The Magpies came from behind twice to win 3-2 at Meadow Lane, with John Bostock, a Luke Waterfall own goal, and Dan Crowley securing their first three points of the season.

“We did not want to go behind once, we definitely did not want to go behind twice,” said Williams.

“The game was ugly and there was too much chaos.”

Following their opening-day defeat to Sutton, Williams labelled his sides display “pathetic” as their return to the Football League ended in a 5-1 thumping.

But the County boss felt that their latest performance was similar to the level that got them promoted from the National League last season.

“For sure, I got my team back today,” said Williams following the full-time whistle.

“That was really nice because I saw the tough guys on the pitch, but I want them to play more beautiful football as well, but to never sacrifice that toughness.

“The way they ran and pressed the ball and the way they competed for the second ball, make contact with people and putting your head low and getting kicked – all of those things that every team has to do in every league around the world and today we did that, I am just so happy to have got my team back.”

Grimsby had led through Danny Rose and Harry Clifton.

Mariners boss Paul Hurst insisted that his side did not deserve to leave empty handed from the encounter.

“My own view was that we didn’t deserve to lose,” said Hurst.

“We know they are a good side and overall, what I would say is that it was a very good League Two game with a lot of excitement and goals.

“But, fundamentally, and important to ourselves is that we have come up short in terms of the result and we must accept a defeat.

“It was a proper game, and I have said in my own view that they (County) will be right up there, but there are a lot of good teams in this league.

“But for ourselves, it doesn’t really get any easier for us in terms of fixtures.

“Teams from divisions above have spoken about the strength of the league and we must try and step up to that and I thought today that we were unfortunate to not get something from the game.

“The longer it went, I felt we were the stronger side.”