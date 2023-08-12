I want to win games – Mark Kennedy tells Lincoln to play on front foot

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy has challenged his side to attack their home games after a 3-0 victory over Wycombe.

Second-half goals from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Teddy Bishop and Daniel Mandroiu did the damage as the impressive Imps claimed maximum points against the Chairboys at the LNER Stadium.

Forward Hackett-Fairchild rifled the hosts ahead with a sweet 68th-minute strike, before substitute midfielder Bishop doubled the lead just five minutes later with a clinical first-time finish.

Irishman Daniel Mandroiu finished the job with a fine effort five minutes from time.

“I was really pleased,” beamed Kennedy.

“I said to the guys just before they went out that all we needed was a few W’s to our name.

“It was nice to get a win and really nice to get a performance. It’s nice when you see it on the training ground, but it’s even better when it comes off.

“But we’re two games into a long, long season, so we’ve spoke about staying grounded, being humble and next on to another incredibly tough game on Tuesday.

“We drew our first three games last year and started really positively, but I’d have taken a defeat and a win today because, without sounding like an idiot, we’ve actually got more points after two games than we did after three last season.

“We’ve spoken to the players about going for games and trying to win games, I want to win games of football.

“That might not be away from home, but certainly at home.”

The visitors created decent chances of their own but lacked a killer finish in front of goal.

Frustrated Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said: “I’m very disappointed with the way we played in the second half.

“I thought we were good value in the first half and we had a good goal threat about us.

“But we had a goal disallowed from a free-kick and I thought we were in the ascendancy.

“However, I did not see that second half coming. I was really disappointed with the way the goals went in, it was really basic goals which we need to defend better and should defend better.

“I’m bitterly, bitterly disappointed, but goals change games.

“I felt we were still the side threatening even though that first goal didn’t count, but if that goes in then you really back yourselves [to win].

“We felt we were on the front foot, but there’s no excuses for the way we gave away three goals in the second half.

“The second half defending has to better, we have to defend our box better.”