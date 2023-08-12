Matt Gray ‘absolutely gutted’ after seeing 10-man Sutton beaten by late goals

Matt Gray admitted he felt ‘absolutely gutted’ for his Sutton side after seeing them battle for the majority of the game with 10 men only to suffer a 2-1 defeat at Barrow.

U’s striker Harry Smith was sent off for stamping on Tom White off the ball just 13 minutes in but the depleted visitors took the lead through Lee Angol’s 33rd-minute goal and looked like holding out to secure a second straight league win.

However, two goals in two minutes late on, Emile Acquah equalising in the 80th minute and Jamie Proctor netting the winner soon after, gave Barrow victory and left the Sutton boss devastated.

“I just feel absolutely gutted for everyone in the changing room,” he said. “With the work, the effort, the desire and the team spirit that we’ve got here, we haven’t got anything out of the game and we deserved to.

“We were in a good shape, well organised and we were frustrated when they were on the ball. They’re a very good side with very good players but they’re not really an overly possession-based team. So when they had their spells on the ball it wasn’t that natural for them so we were reasonably solid and comfortable.

“Overall I was very pleased but we got hit with two sucker-punches. When you concede the first you have to stick together and make sure you don’t concede a second – but I’m not concerned about the goals, I’m just gutted because we did deserve something out of the game.”

Like virtually everyone at the SO Legal Stadium, Gray missed Smith’s moment of madness that the fourth official did see. And, rather than lambasting his striker, he was focusing more on his players’ efforts that, in the end, counted for nothing.

“It’s bitterly disappointing to come here on our longest trip of the season,” he added. “All the work and the preparation we do and we find ourselves down to 10 men so early.

“It’s very frustrating to be in that position but I thought the shape and our organisation – and scoring a goal – was excellent for large spells.”

Gray could at least count on some sympathy from his opposite number, Pete Wild, whose side had looked like falling to a defeat with 10 minutes remaining.

But delightful passes from substitute Sam Foley created chances for Acquah and Proctor, both of which were capitalised upon to give the Bluebirds the points.

“I have a lot of sympathy for Matt, Sutton are a top, top League two team who are very effective at what they do,” said Wild.

“We’re really happy to beat them because we know how good they are and how well organised they are.

“They defended resolutely for the manager, I thought they were excellent in their shape and how they frustrated us. They all stuck to the task but luckily we found a way in the end.

“I’m sure when he reflects on Monday he’ll be proud of how well his team dug in.

“With the red card coming so early on we felt like we had to win the game in the next five minutes. We got a bit frantic, tried to overplay and tried to force things.

“The subs have been the difference for us today, I’m really pleased with how they finished the game and that’s what you want. I’m pleased with how they dealt with the pressure of coming on to help the team.

“Sam Foley has played two great passes for the goals. We’ve had 15 shots on goal and Ged Garner has done everything but score today and then with the toughest chance of the game it goes in from Emile.

“And then when you slide in the likes of Jamie Proctor you just know he’s going to score goals.”