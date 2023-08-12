Neil Wood demands major improvement from Salford after Crawley draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Wood demands major improvement from Salford after Crawley draw

By Press Association
Neil Wood was unimpressed with Salford’s showing (Nigel French/PA).
Neil Wood was unimpressed with Salford’s showing (Nigel French/PA).

Salford boss Neil Wood said his side need to be “miles better” following their 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.

The hosts trailed at the break due to Luke Garbutt’s own goal, but Conor McAleny’s early second-half strike earned them a point.

Salford, who averaged the most possession in League Two last season, had only 39 percent of the ball in the first half and Wood was less than impressed.

He said: “I thought first half we weren’t good enough, we weren’t at our best.

“We were too passive and we let them play too much.

“Second half we started strong, we got a bit of a grip on the game and they died off a little bit with the high press.

“We had some good momentum in periods of the second half – an improvement but we’ve got to be miles better.

“We knew they were going to come with a high press, an all-action team. You need quality on the ball to play over it or play round it and we weren’t good enough at doing that in the first half. We were too far off them.

“The whole first half needs to be better by a million miles. Second half still wasn’t where we need to be. The standards we set ourselves we were way below that today but we’ll get better.”

Crawley manager Scott Lindsay was disappointed not to come away with a win, considering how well his team played, especially in the first half.

After battling relegation last season, Crawley have picked up four points from their opening two games, but Lindsey believes it should be six out of six.

He said: “Two points dropped in the game in my opinion. I thought we were outstanding in the first half, only one team in it and I don’t know how we didn’t score more goals. We had enough chances to win two games of football today.

“We were outstanding in the way we pressed, the way we had possession. Second half they changed as we knew they would, going from a back three to a back four, which meant we had one player less to press, but we had good solid numbers behind the ball.

“Me and the players are so disappointed to come to Salford and get a draw. I expect to come here and win with what I’ve got in that dressing room, especially the way we played. I want to drive those standards throughout the whole football club.

“We’re playing good football and we’re creating a lot of chances.”