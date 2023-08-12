Neil Harris wants more of a cutting edge from Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Harris wants more of a cutting edge from Gillingham

By Press Association
Neil Harris felt his side should have scored more goals (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Harris urged Gillingham to sharpen up in the final third despite a 1-0 win against Accrington.

Summer signing Ashley Nadesan scored his first league goal for the Gills, who have won their first three games of the new campaign – including Tuesday’s shock Carabao Cup win against Southampton.

However, they started slowly at Priestfield before Nadesan’s calm finish from Tom Nichols’ pass and failed to convert a number of second-half chances.

“It was the test we expected. Accrington ask a lot of questions of you physically, and I changed our team accordingly,” Harris said.

“I warned the group beforehand about a Lord Mayor’s Show after (the Southampton game on) Tuesday night, but clearly nobody listened.

“We were so slow out of the blocks and so reactive – it took me raising my voice on the sidelines for us to get going.

“After that we were excellent. There was only going to be one team winning the game. I’m happy with a lot of elements of our performance, but I need to see more quality in the final third.

“We have to be more clinical and ruthless. The lads have got to realise that. We cannot accept just winning 1-0. We’ll take the three points, but we should score three or four more goals.

“It’s been a great week, but that’s now gone. There’s more to come. It’s all about Sutton on Tuesday now.”

Accrington boss John Coleman agreed that Gillingham deserved to win by a greater margin.

Stanley won just four away games on their way to relegation last year and Coleman is desperate to find a cure to their troubles on the road, but admits they have plenty to learn first.

“I’m very disappointed with the way we played,” he said.

“I know it’s easy to say that, it’s easy to apologise to the fans and all those things, but they deserve better than that. We are better than that but we got exactly what we deserved.

“Today was a classic League Two game, against a team trying to turn you at every opportunity. We are normally very good at dealing with that. To lose the game to a very direct goal is a learning curve for us.

“Their goalkeeper hasn’t made a save, so as much as we’ve got to deal with the long balls better today, we also needed to attack better. I see us in training and we’re far better than that. We need to translate that onto the pitch.

“It can’t just be that we can only win at home. We had our troubles on the road last year. We’ve got to get back to being tough to beat, regardless of where we play.”