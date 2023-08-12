Wigan come from behind to beat Northampton

Wigan Athletic moved up to minus two points in Sky Bet League One after securing their second league win from two against Northampton Town at the DW Stadium.

Northampton started well and even hit the post with a minute gone through William Hondermarck.

So it was no more than they deserved when Sam Hoskins curled a wonderful free-kick over the wall and into the top corner of the Wigan net.

Wigan made an early change with Callum McManaman being sent on within 10 minutes of the restart.

The new man had a cross headed just wide by Callum Lang before being chopped down by Marc Leonard at the expense of a booking.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was also given a yellow card following the incident, with assistant Colin Calderwood following him into the book shortly after.

Wigan’s equaliser arrived with 18 minutes to go when Charlie Hughes headed home Tom Pearce’s corner.

McManaman secured a deserved win with 11 minutes remaining when he curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

And there was still time for Charlie Wyke to head against the post from all of a yard.