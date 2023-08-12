Regan Linney bags brace as Altrincham down Woking

Regan Linney was on target twice as Altrincham claimed their first win of the season after coming from behind to beat Woking 3-2.

The forward opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute with a low drive but Scott Cuthbert cancelled out the lead, converting a Nana Boateng free-kick 10 minutes later.

Reece Grego-Cox’s header put the Cardinals into the lead just before the half-hour and this time it was their turn to endure a quick response as Matthew Kosylo levelled in the 38th minute.

Linney would have the last say, however, as his goal two minutes into the second half settled the contest.