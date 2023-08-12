Dorking still winless after home defeat to 10-man Maidenhead

Maidenhead inflicted a second straight defeat of the National League season on Dorking by winning 2-0 at Meadowbank.

An indisciplined first-half performance by Dorking saw three players – Jason Prior, Tony Craig and Matt Briggs – booked in the space of four minutes.

But after a scoreless opening half, Maidenhead took charge during the second period and went ahead through Shawn McCoulsky’s goal after 61 minutes.

There were still some anxious moments for the visitors, though, with Zico Asare being sent off on receipt of a second yellow card.

However, Maidenhead kept their composure and Ashley Nathaniel-George’s late goal wrapped things up.