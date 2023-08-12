Harry Cardwell fires opener as Southend continue flying start against Dagenham

Southend made it two wins from two matches at the start of the Vanarama National League as Harry Cardwell and substitute Oli Coker helped the Shrimpers beat Dagenham 2-0.

It was a spirited start from the visiting Southend as they took the lead in the 19th minute when Jack Bridge’s low cross was turned in by Cardwell, who also scored in last week’s 4-0 win over Oldham.

Cardwell might have had his and Southend’s second soon after but his header was saved before the rebound was spectacularly cleared off the line by Dagenham defender Tom Eastman.

Noor Husin saw his effort whistle just wide in the second half as Southend continued to put Dagenham, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Altrincham last week, under pressure.

But it was not until the second minute of added-on time that they made sure of all three points. For the second time in two games, Coker came off the bench to score, curling home from just outside the box.