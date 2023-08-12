Bradford fight back to beat Colchester for first win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bradford fight back to beat Colchester for first win of season

By Press Association
Alex Pattison was on the scoresheet for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Pattison was on the scoresheet for Bradford (Nick Potts/PA)

Bradford came from behind to beat Colchester 2-1 at Valley Parade and register their first win of the season.

Colchester, playing their opening league game, went in front after nine minutes following a defensive nightmare for Bradford.

Keeper Harry Lewis was caught dawdling on the ball by Joe Taylor and his hurried pass was intercepted by Mauro Bandeira in the box. It came loose in the scramble that followed, allowing Taylor to tap home.

Andy Cook had several chances as the home side tried to hit back but he was unable to make any of them count.

Owen Goodman superbly saved from Matty Platt’s close-range header before Bradford equalised just before half-time.

Goodman parried substitute Tyler Smith’s shot but Clarke Oduor was on hand to convert the rebound.

Oduor almost had another at the start of the second half as he hit the bar with a half-volley.

Bradford would not be denied though and got their second goal after 58 minutes when Alex Pattison burst through and fired beyond Goodman.

Lewis then made up for his earlier blunder with a diving save to deny Junior Tchamadeu and ensure the points would remain with Bradford.