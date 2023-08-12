Kwesi Appiah strike sets Boreham Wood on their way to 2-0 win over Halifax By Press Association August 12 2023, 7.22pm Share Kwesi Appiah strike sets Boreham Wood on their way to 2-0 win over Halifax Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4635019/kwesi-appiah-strike-sets-boreham-wood-on-their-way-to-2-0-win-over-halifax/ Copy Link Kwesi Appiah fired Boreham Wood on their way to a 2-0 win over Halifax (John Walton/PA) Kwesi Appiah and Jamal Fyfield lifted Boreham Wood to their first Vanarama National League win of the season as they saw off Halifax 2-0. Appiah had the first real chance on the half hour but the Ghanaian’s shot straight at Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson, who did well to keep out Fyfield’s header from the resulting corner. But the hosts were grateful for Nathan Ashmore, who produced excellent saves to deny Jack Evans and Millenic Alli before half-time as Halifax looked to build on a season-opening win over Bromley. They trailed after 54 minutes when Appiah got on the end of Tom Whelan’s free-kick to head home as Bromley, who battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Gateshead last week, took the lead. Eight minutes later, Halifax made a hash of attempting to clear a corner and Fyfield slotted home to make sure of all three points for the Wood.