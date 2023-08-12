Mani Dieseruvwe’s double snatches 10-man Hartlepool victory against Gateshead By Press Association August 12 2023, 7.22pm Share Mani Dieseruvwe’s double snatches 10-man Hartlepool victory against Gateshead Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4635028/mani-dieseruvwes-double-snatches-10-man-hartlepool-victory-against-gateshead/ Copy Link Former Grimsby striker Mani Dieseruvwe scored twice on his debut for Hartlepool (Mike Egerton/PA) Mani Dieseruvwe struck twice on his debut for 10-man Hartlepool, including a last-minute winner, as they beat National League rivals Gateshead 2-1 at the Suit Direct Stadium. Dieseruvwe, signed from FC Halifax in July, gave Pools an ideal start with an early opener and popped up with a last-gasp winner after Robbie Tinkler had levelled for Gateshead in the second half. Pools played most of the second half with 10 men after striker Josh Umerah was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Tinkler. Charlie Seaman provided the assist for Dieseruvwe to give Hartlepool a 10th-minute lead and goalkeeper Joel Dixon ensured they went in 1-0 up at the break with a fine save to deny Ed Francis. Umerah saw red for a rash tackle and although Tinkler hauled the visitors level in the 66th minute, Dieseruvwe notched his second from close range in the dying moments.