Graham Alexander hails MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey after narrow Tranmere win

Graham Alexander hailed MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey after watching his side make it two wins from two in League Two by beating visitors Tranmere 1-0.

Skipper Gilbey’s curling eighth-minute free-kick was glanced in by team-mate Mo Eisa, leaving Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee with no chance.

The win sees Alexander’s side move top of the league and he was happy with his side’s performance.

The Dons boss said: “I’m delighted with everyone who went on that pitch today because they all contributed to winning a game of football.

“Gilbs is a great character, a great personality and an excellent footballer. He takes on the tactical instruction and what we need to do in games really well.

“Gilbs has got the armband for a reason. There’s not one day where he hasn’t maxed out his output.

“He gees up the rest of his players and even in training, he loves winning a five-a-side. He is celebrating, he is punching the air. I love that spirit and that will to win daily.

“It’s a daily habit that you need to have and we’re trying to instil that in every one of our professionals.”

Alexander was pleased to with how his squad was working together but admitted there was a long way to go this season.

“There are relationships that are growing on the pitch throughout the team,” he added.

“All these things come into the equation, but they don’t happen overnight. We’re still only three games into a long season and there’s new players scattered throughout that team.”

Meanwhile the result sees Tranmere drop to 23rd in the table and boss Ian Dawes was left disappointed with the result, despite his side having the better of the chances.

He said: “It’s a really tough one to take because I’m not going to stand here in front of the fans and lie, I’m not a liar, I’ll be honest and in the first half, we weren’t happy with it.

“We changed it, I wouldn’t say they (MK Dons) were great in the first half, we just weren’t happy with us and then second half, much better.

“Stats don’t lie, I think we had 16 shots to their seven and we had some unbelievable chances.

“I think I’d have been disappointed standing here with a draw and to get beat today, it’s a hurting one.”

The Rovers boss conceded his side should have been more switched on at the free-kick which led to the goal but believes once the first win comes, his side could go on a winning run.

“I’ve worked with teams before and when the performance is there, it’s not like we’re not creating chances and when we get a result, we’ll go on a run because the quality is there,” said Dawes.

“Win, lose or draw, we try and stay level. We’re gutted obviously inside, but we’ve got another game to prepare for Tuesday.”