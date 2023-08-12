Oxford boss Liam Manning hails duo after narrow victory over Carlisle

Oxford boss Liam Manning saluted his 76th-minute match-winner and also the goal’s creator after their 1-0 victory over League One new boys Carlisle.

Tyler Goodrham’s first touch after coming on as a substitute gave Mark Harris a chance on the left side of the box and the summer signing from Cardiff tucked a shot past goalkeeper Tomas Holy to give the U’s their first success of the campaign after heavy away defeats in league and cup.

Harris had squandered an earlier opportunity when through on goal, waiting for a team-mate to arrive rather than shoot.

Manning said: “I’m pleased for the players after the first two games, it’s been a challenging first week.

“I know Mark Harris is going to score goals at this level. I think I have more faith in him than he has. It’s about being bullet-headed and believing in yourself.

“Being a sub is about being ready to make an impact and Tyler showed a high moment of quality with the pass.

“In the first 20 minutes we were a bit edgy but in the second half I thought we were excellent.

“Yes it would be nicer if we were a bit more clinical but we got in some great areas.

“We’ve shown today we’re resilient and we found a way to win. We’ve done a lot of learning this week as a group.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “We had just one momentary lapse of concentration and it’s cost us.

“We allowed the runner to go, didn’t track him, and got punished for it. It was a straight ball down the line and we could have stopped it at source. From our point of view, it looks such a scrappy goal, that’s the real frustration.

“Over the whole of the game we did a lot of good things but we didn’t trouble the goalkeeper enough.

“We’ve got to work as hard as we can now to get those first three points.

“We are just finding our feet as a group and in this league.

“When you’re on top you have to make it count and be a bit more ruthless.

“We had a plan that was working well in the first half but in the second we lost our way and didn’t commit 100 per cent to what we were doing.”