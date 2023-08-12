Oxford boss Liam Manning hails duo after narrow victory over Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Oxford boss Liam Manning hails duo after narrow victory over Carlisle

By Press Association
Liam Manning (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning (Nigel French/PA)

Oxford boss Liam Manning saluted his 76th-minute match-winner and also the goal’s creator after their 1-0 victory over League One new boys Carlisle.

Tyler Goodrham’s first touch after coming on as a substitute gave Mark Harris a chance on the left side of the box and the summer signing from Cardiff tucked a shot past goalkeeper Tomas Holy to give the U’s their first success of the campaign after heavy away defeats in league and cup.

Harris had squandered an earlier opportunity when through on goal, waiting for a team-mate to arrive rather than shoot.

Manning said: “I’m pleased for the players after the first two games, it’s been a challenging first week.

“I know Mark Harris is going to score goals at this level. I think I have more faith in him than he has. It’s about being bullet-headed and believing in yourself.

“Being a sub is about being ready to make an impact and Tyler showed a high moment of quality with the pass.

“In the first 20 minutes we were a bit edgy but in the second half I thought we were excellent.

“Yes it would be nicer if we were a bit more clinical but we got in some great areas.

“We’ve shown today we’re resilient and we found a way to win. We’ve done a lot of learning this week as a group.”

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “We had just one momentary lapse of concentration and it’s cost us.

“We allowed the runner to go, didn’t track him, and got punished for it. It was a straight ball down the line and we could have stopped it at source. From our point of view, it looks such a scrappy goal, that’s the real frustration.

“Over the whole of the game we did a lot of good things but we didn’t trouble the goalkeeper enough.

“We’ve got to work as hard as we can now to get those first three points.

“We are just finding our feet as a group and in this league.

“When you’re on top you have to make it count and be a bit more ruthless.

“We had a plan that was working well in the first half but in the second we lost our way and didn’t commit 100 per cent to what we were doing.”