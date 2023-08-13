Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce By Press Association August 13 2023, 3.31pm Share Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4635967/fred-completes-move-from-manchester-united-to-fenerbahce/ Copy Link Fred is saying goodbye to Manchester United after agreeing a move to Fenerbahce (Martin Rickett/PA) Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce. United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms. Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m). 💯 Always gave it 100%All the best in your new chapter, @Fred08Oficial 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2023 The 30-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and had made 213 appearances for the club, had already said his goodbyes on social media. He said on Saturday: “Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club. “Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world. “Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games. “It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”