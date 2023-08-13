Stuart Kettlewell delighted with Mika Biereth’s impact on debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Kettlewell delighted with Mika Biereth’s impact on debut

By Press Association
Stuart Kettlewell praised his debutant striker (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stuart Kettlewell praised his debutant striker (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stuart Kettlewell hailed the impact of debutant Mika Biereth after the Danish striker came off the bench to inspire Motherwell to a 2-1 victory over Hibernian in the cinch Premiership.

The Arsenal loanee laid on Conor Wilkinson for the opening goal of the game before adding one of his own in wonderful style with five minutes of the match remaining.

Adam Le Fondre netted from the penalty spot in injury time to set up a nervy finish at Fir Park, but Kettlewell’s side held on for their first three points of the season.

“He was excellent when he came on, we know he’s got quality,” Kettlewell said.

“He’s still a young lad and probably in that development stage of his career. Coming from a club like Arsenal we knew he was a good player.

“I’m delighted with the impact, you don’t ever know if it’s going to be like that first off, but certainly from the wee bits we’ve seen in training, he starts to look like the sort of guy that will excel at this level.”

The Well boss was pleased at his side’s discipline during what was often a physical encounter.

After a drab first half, the hosts controlled much of the game after the restart and deservedly claimed the win.

“I though we were good throughout the day, we were disciplined, well-organised and probably in the second 45 started to carry a greater threat in the final third,” he added.

“Overall, it’s a pleasing day for us but I keep saying it, it’s not a case of sitting and resting on our laurels – we’ve got a lot more to give.

“It was a little bit of stand-off as a game in the first half but you’ve still got 45 minutes to rectify that and become a greater threat, which we did and deservedly got our three points.”

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson felt fatigue was a factor as his team were unable to recreate the highs of their Europa Conference League victory over Luzern.

Johnson was forced to rotate his squad for the meeting with Motherwell and he admitted that his side were feeling the strain of their recent busy schedule.

“We conceded two really poor goals of a weak disposition in terms of a physical battle for those two moments in the game,” he said.

“I feel like the output of Thursday probably had a bit of an effect in terms of the zip – the difference in the mental concentration was chalk and cheese in the two performances.

“Three days apart is a bit of a stretch for us at the moment, we’ve got six first-team starters out at the moment and ideally we’d have rotated the squad a little bit more.”