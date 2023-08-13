Chelsea agree Moises Caicedo deal worth up to £115m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea agree Moises Caicedo deal worth up to £115m

By Press Association
Moises Caicedo is set to join Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea have agreed a deal worth a possible £115million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, the PA news agency understands.

Brighton will receive £100m up front with a further £15m in add-ons as the long-running transfer saga appears finally to be coming to an end.

Chelsea are confident that they are not paying above market value for a player who has been the subject of an intense struggle between themselves and Liverpool in the last week, with the Reds tabling a surprise bid believed to be in the region of £111m.

Moises Caicedo, right, is set to link up with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)(

Caicedo is understood to have favoured a move to Stamford Bridge over Merseyside, but Chelsea had until now appeared reluctant to match Brighton owner Tony Bloom’s valuation of the player.

That impasse has now been broken with the club having agreed a fee that is likely to at least match the British transfer record they paid to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

PA understands that of the agreed add-ons, half are deemed easily achievable whereas the rest will be more difficult for Brighton to activate.

Caicedo is due to undergo a medical and sign the deal that will likely elevate him to the most expensive player ever signed by an English club.

Chelsea’s pursuit of the 21-year-old started in earnest in January but they were ultimately reluctant to match Brighton’s valuation, with the saga rumbling on until the current window during which he had made it known to his club he wishes to depart.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, shields the ball from Liverpool's Diogo Jota
Chelsea drew with Liverpool on the pitch but appear to have beaten them to Caicedo, who will team up with Enzo Fernandez, left, in midfield (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool’s interest in the last few days – and Brighton’s acceptance of the club’s bid – had made Chelsea’s situation more urgent, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are satisfied that the deal struck is reflective of Caicedo’s value.

The teams drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge since being appointed in June.