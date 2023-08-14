The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
England are into the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England moved to within two wins of FIFA Women’s World Cup glory after hitting back to see off Colombia while the Premier League returned this weekend as one of its star assets bade ‘auf wiedersehen’ for now.

Harry Kane completed his £100million move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday morning and made his debut in the evening, coming off the bench as his new side suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the final of the German Super Cup.

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford in their top-flight opener as defending champions Manchester City laid down a marker by brushing aside newly-promoted Burnley, with Vincent Kompany’s reunion with his former club falling flat.

Anthony Joshua produced a stunning seventh-round knockout of late replacement Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena and Leigh Leopards claimed their first Challenge Cup title in 52 years after a dramatic golden point 17-16 win over Hull KR in the final at Wembley.

St Helens were the victors in the corresponding women’s showpiece, played for the first time at Wembley, Lilia Vu won the Women’s Open at Walton Heath, while the warm-up fixtures ahead of the rugby union World Cup brought mixed fortunes for the Six Nations rivals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.

England v Colombia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stadium Australia
Alessia Russo scored the winner as England came from 1-0 down to beat Colombia 2-1 in their World Cup quarter-final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harry Kane completed his transfer to Bayern Munich (PA)
Erling Haaland, right, and Kyle Walker, seated, celebrate Haaland's second goal against Burnley
Erling Haaland, right, scored twice as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 win at Burnley (Nigel French/PA)
Sandro Tonali, right, had a Newcastle debut to remember, scoring the opening goal in their 5-1 win over Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chelsea and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Anthony Joshua, left, knocked out Robert Helenius (Nick Potts/PA)
Leigh defeated Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final (Nigel French/PA)
St Helens claimed a third straight women's Challenge Cup title (Nigel French/PA)
American Lilia Vu, pictured, won the AIG Women's Open by six shots as Charley Hull fell short in her bid for a first major title (John Walton/PA)
England's preparations for the World Cup continued to unravel after Owen Farrell was sent off in a 19-17 victory over Wales. England's captain faces a ban that could see him miss the World Cup opener against Argentina (Joe Giddens/PA)
Brendan Rodgers' Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-1 (Steve Welsh/PA)
NFL great and minority Birmingham owner Tom Brady watched Blues secure a 1-0 win over Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Woakes, fresh from winning the prestigious Compton-Miller Medal for player of the series in the Ashes, returned to action in The Hundred as his Birmingham Phoenix side defeated Oval Invincibles (David Davies/PA)
